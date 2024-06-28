BMW M5 and Aston Martin Valiant lead big reveal week | Autoblog Podcast #838

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They cover a big week of news and reveals including the BMW M5, Aston Martin Valiant and VW Jetta. They also talk about VW's investment in Rivian, some never-before-seen GM concepts, and the future of $25,000 electric cars. As for cars the two editors have been driving, they discuss the Porsche Cayenne GTS, Chevy Suburban, Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, and touch on the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato one more time. The podcast wraps up with Migliore and Stocksdale advising a listener on green pickup trucks in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #838
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2025 BMW M5
- Aston Martin Valiant
- 2025 Volkswagen Jetta
- Cadillac Expressive Concept
- Pontiac G8 Concept
- $25,000 EV Future
- Cars We're Driving
- 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS
- 2024 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958
- Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato
- Spend My Money
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue