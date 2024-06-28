BMW M5 and Aston Martin Valiant lead big reveal week | Autoblog Podcast #838

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They cover a big week of news and reveals including the BMW M5, Aston Martin Valiant and VW Jetta. They also talk about VW's investment in Rivian, some never-before-seen GM concepts, and the future of $25,000 electric cars. As for cars the two editors have been driving, they discuss the Porsche Cayenne GTS, Chevy Suburban, Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, and touch on the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato one more time. The podcast wraps up with Migliore and Stocksdale advising a listener on green pickup trucks in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #838

