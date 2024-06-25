2025 BMW M5 goes bigger, badder and more electric — but not EV

With the latest iteration of the standard 5 Series now officially in circulation, BMW turned its attention to the lineup's iconic range-topper. Feast your eyes on the 2025 BMW M5, packing 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque from an electrified M-Hybrid plug-in hybrid powertrain. That's right, folks — BMW's midsize bruiser now packs a big ol' battery, and it's a lot plumper for it. Of that 717 horsepower, 577 comes from the M5's S68 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8; the rest of course comes from the integrated electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard on all M5s these days, and BMW says the sum of those parts is a 0-to-60 sprint in just 3.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 190 mph with the optional M Driver's package — otherwise, you get "just" 155. The V8's peak torque comes on at 1,800 RPM and holds steady until 5,400 RPM, with peak power coming just before 6,500 RPM. BMW says the V8's exhaust is equipped with continuously variable flaps that allow the computer to fine-tune the exhaust note in real time.

2025 BMW M5 Rolling View 12 Photos

Its 14.8-KWh (usable) battery is good for approximately 25 miles of electric range and can charge at up to 7.4 kilowatts — an ideal candidate for a level 2 home setup. That electrified bump comes at a price, however, and a hefty one. Literally. While the outgoing M5 weighed just over 4,300 pounds, the new one tops that by a cool thousand, checking in at 5,390 pounds. But don't be too hasty with the pitchforks; BMW's sins are no worse than its contemporaries'. Look no further than the 2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. And have you pulled the specs on the Audi RS 6 and RS 7 lately? They're not even PHEVs. As we've learned from EVs, weight isn't much of a detriment to going fast; it's the turning and the stopping you have to worry about. BMW decided to lean into the PHEV angle a bit with a new "Boost Control" feature that tells the M5's computers to summon all available power for a near-instantaneous maximum acceleration burst. It works only between 20 and 90 miles per hour and merely requires the driver to hold down the left-hand shift paddle for more than one second. After that, one must simply hit the accelerator. It's quite similar in both concept and function to the Powershot feature in the new Dodge Hornet, albeit with more than twice the power on tap.

Fabian Kirchbauer Photography View 29 Photos