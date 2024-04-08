Genesis reveals updated 2024 lineup and pricing

At last, Genesis is ready with its changes to the 2024 lineup. You'll find the familiar mix of product edits for a year with no generational changes or big facelifts, from disappearing base trims to a touch of additional equipment. The only common trait is that every 2024 Genesis picks up wi-fi hotspot capability. Leaving out the heavily revised 2024 G70 that debuted in December and that we drove in February, we'll start with the least expensive and work our way up:

GV60

The deets on this one emerged last October, the only thing that's changed by the slimmest bit is pricing, thanks to a destination price $135 higher, now $1,330. The GV60 gets an entry Standard RWD trim, with battery capacity shaved to 77 kWh instead of the 77.4-kWh pack in the Advanced and Performance all-wheel-drive trims. A single motor on the rear axle makes 255 horsepower, standard wheel size is down an inch to 19 inches. Estimated range for the rear-driver stands at 294 miles, which is 46 miles more than the GV60 Advanced AWD on 20-inch wheels.

All GV60s get more standard equipment in 2024. In the safety column, more airbags take the airbag total to 10, there's a seatbelt pretensioner, a load limiter, and a rear seatbelt reminder. In the convenience column, all trims get Highway Driving Assist 2 and Digital Key 2. The Performance trim spiffs up with Genesis' Virtual Gear Shift included in the price.

GV60 Standard RWD: $53,330

GV60 Advanced AWD: $61,880

GV60 Performance AWD: $70,880

Genesis G80

All trims welcome Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Highway Driving Assist 2 as standard equipment. Exterior colors Siberian Ice, Valencia Gold, and Verbier Matte White depart, with Bond Silver Matte joining the color palette.

All base, rear-wheel-drive versions of the 2.5T — Base, Advanced, Sport Prestige — have bought the farm. That leaves the 2.T AWD to occupy the lowest rung on the MSRP chart, bringing a $4,400 price rise with it compared to the 2.5T RWD.

On the 3.5T, the base Sport package is no longer available, most of its features rolled into a new $2,950 Sport Advanced package. At the time of writing, Genesis' retail site still shows the base and Advanced packages with overlapping features, so we're not clear on what's changed. It appears Genesis has removed some features on the entry trim and lowered the price; last year's base 3.5T Sport cost $66,875 after destination, this year that's $65,500. The Sport Advanced package is a new middle ground between the entry trim and the Sport Prestige; the Sport Advanced is $68,450, about $1,600 more than last year's base Sport, while the Sport Prestige starts at $74,350, a markup of $2,005 over last year.

Finally, the Prestige Package loses the soft-close doors.

MSRPs after the $1,250 destination charge, and the changes from 2023, are:

G80 2.5T AWD: $55,650 ($1,250)

G80 3.5T AWD: $66,875 ($1,375 less)

GV70

The ICE-powered version of the brand's delightful SUV gets even sportier with the 2.5T getting 19-inch alloys as standard equipment, formerly restricted to the Select package, and monobloc brakes. The Prestige package gains ventilated front seats.

On the 3.5T, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 and Highway Driving Assist 2 are now standard equipment, and the lower-level Sport Advanced package gets the 21-inch sport alloys that were restricted to the Sport Prestige.

After the $1,350 destination charge, buyers are looking at:

GV70 2.5T Standard: $46,500 ($2,000)

GV70 3.5T Sport: $59,100 ($2,500)

GV80

The 2.5T variants go untouched, the 3.5T gets a few tweaks, but the biggest change here is pricing. The 3.5T Advanced adds a power-folding feature for the third row and sheds its spare tire for a tire mobility kit. Next up the chain, the Prestige trim loses its power-folding third row, while the Prestige Signature trim with four seats is welcomed back into the lineup with dark chrome trim and available color combos Mauna Red over Black & Black and Vik Black over Black & Black. The standard color palette sheds Brunswick Green and Cardiff Green outside, and the two-tone Maroon Brown/Smokey Green is off the menu.

After the $1,350 destination charge, MSRPs are:

GV80 2.5T Standard: $59,050 ($1,900)

GV80 3.5T: Standard: $66,250 ($1,900)

Electrified GV70

Only the color palette changes, Makalu Gray Matte sliding off the menu, Alta White, Capri Blue, Cardiff Green, Matterhorn White, and Uyuni White sliding on.

MSRPs after the $1,350 destination charge, and changes from last year, are:

Electrified GV70 Advanced: $67,800 ($600)

Electrified G80

Genesis quietly unveiled the changes to this one in December 2023. After launching its first year with a single trim, the loaded Prestige that started at $79,835 before destination, the 2024 Electrified G80 introduces a new entry trim called Advanced. The starting price descends to $74,375 before destination. In any form, the Electrified G80 comes with white brake calipers, and leather seating surfaces.

Genesis did shoppers another favor by lowering the price of the Prestige trim. Prestige is now a package that adds $4,750 to the price of the Advanced, the MSRP comes to $80,320 after destination, $630 less than in 2023.

The destination charge is up $100 from the December announcement, to $1,250, the only price change since then. MSRPs after destination are:

Electrified G80 Advanced: $76,625

Electrified G80 Prestige: $80,375

G90

Every G90 sedan gets dynamic welcome lighting, an improved soft-close door system for the back doors, an engine oil level sensor, and engine sound by engine vibration (ESEV), "which transmutes engine vibrations into customized virtual engine sounds, enhancing the driving experience to seamlessly match the driver’s preferences."

Buyer will be able to get their key fobs to match the exterior color of the vehicle, too.

Pricing after the $1,250 destination charge:

G90 3.5T: $90,450 ($800)

G90 3.5T E-Supercharger: $100,750 ($800)