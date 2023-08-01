2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV priced at $109,300 to start

Mercedes’ EV catalog has expanded rapidly over the last couple of years, and now includes both sedans and SUVs. The lineup is based on the “class” model structure the automaker uses for its gas vehicles, and that includes AMG-massaged performance models. The first electric AMG utility vehicle is the upcoming EQE SUV, and we recently learned pricing for the exceptionally quick family hauler.

Mercedes offers the AMG EQE in two trims: The standard model starts at $109,300, and the top Pinnacle trim starts at $112,600. That money buys a massively powerful SUV with up to 677 horsepower from two electric motors. Buyers also get acres of display screen, with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 17.7-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

The AMG EQE SUV gets unique styling elements, including different front and rear fascias, air diffusers, and an AMG grille. It’s available with two Night Package appearance upgrades, and buyers can choose between 21- and 22-inch wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport EV M01 tires come standard, providing low rolling resistance and better grip than other electric vehicle tires.

Of course, paying the cash for an AMG generally means performance is a priority, and the SUV shouldn’t disappoint. Adaptive air suspension comes standard, along with rear-axle steering. The rear wheels steer opposite the fronts at low speeds to sharpen the turning radius. At higher speeds, they steer in the same direction for better stability and safety.

The SUV has six driving modes, including two sport and two race modes. Interestingly, the drive modes modulate power output from the electric motors. The slippery mode cuts power in half to 308, while comfort bumps output to 493 horsepower. Sport mode sets output at 90 percent (555 horsepower), and Sport + delivers the full 617 ponies. The race start mode with boost function temporarily pushes horsepower to 677.