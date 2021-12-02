2022 Mazda3 gains Carbon Edition model and new paint color

Mazda is making a handful of visual changes to the Mazda3 for the 2022 model year. Still offered as a sedan and as a hatchback, the Japanese firm's entry-level model gains a familiar new trim level called Carbon Edition and an additional color on its palette.

Positioned near the middle of the range, the Carbon Edition is powered by the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine and only offered with front-wheel-drive. It stands out from the rest of the line-up with Polymetal Gray exterior paint, gloss black door mirror caps, 18-inch wheels painted black, red leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. It also receives all of the equipment included in the Preferred trim.

If the name rings a bell, it's likely because the 3 isn't the first Mazda to receive the Carbon Edition treatment. It was made available on the 6, on the CX-5 and on the CX-9 for the 2021 model year, and it gave all three cars a look similar to the 3's.

Polymetal Gray paint is also available on some of the other trim levels, though Mazda charges $395 for it if it's ordered as a standalone option because it falls under the "premium paint" label. Buyers can also select Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Gray ($595), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($395). Platinum Quartz Metallic joints the list of non-premium colors for the 2022 model year.

Mazda is not making significant mechanical changes to the 3 for 2022. Entry-level models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine which sends 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Note that only the base sedan is available with this engine. Next up in the hierarchy is a 2.5-liter four rated at 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Offered in the sedan and in the hatchback, it can be paired with all-wheel-drive at an extra cost. Buyers who select the 2.5-liter engine, front-wheel-drive, the S Premium trim, and the hatchback body style can order a six-speed manual transmission. Finally, the 3's range-topping engine is a turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter tuned to develop 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when burning 93-octane fuel or 227 and 310, respectively, when slurping 87-octane. It's bolted to a six-speed automatic and it's exclusively offered with all-wheel-drive.

Pricing for the entry-level 2022 Mazda3 2.0 starts at $21,815 including a $1,015 destination charge. The base model is only offered as a sedan and with front-wheel-drive. For context, the 2021 model carried a base price of $21,645 including a $995 destination charge. The most affordable hatchback is the 2.5 S, which costs $23,765 with front-wheel drive. If it's all-wheel drive that you're after, you'll need to step up to the 2.5 S Preferred, whose base price is pegged at $27,165 for the sedan and $28,165 for the hatchback when ordered with a rear axle. The new Carbon Edition sedan and hatchback cost $27,415 and $28,415, respectively, while the most expensive member of the line-up is the all-wheel-drive 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus hatchback, which lands squarely in premium car territory with a base price of $35,415.

