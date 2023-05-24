Autoblog Garage Video: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek continues to aim for adventure

In this episode of Autoblog Garage, we dive deep into the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium. This is the highest tier of Crosstrek that you can buy with the smaller 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but there are three better-equipped trims above it with the 2.5-liter upgrade engine. The Crosstrek is totally new for 2024, and you can read our first drive for the model here.

The vehicle in the video here is relatively affordable at just $29,685, but it’s still nicely equipped with a bunch of desirable features. Its anemic powerplant is the biggest downside, as the 2.0-liter only produces 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to Subaru’s CVT and puts its power down to all four wheels.

Join us on this tour of the Crosstrek in the video above where we point out all the neat design touches and talk through the Crosstrek’s key features. Also, come back on Wednesdays for more videos from the Autoblog Garage.