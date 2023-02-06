PARIS — Once a year, the city of Paris sets aside its hatred of cars and welcomes enthusiasts from around the world to the Retromobile show. First held as a small gathering in 1976, Retromobile has become one of the largest classic-car-only events on the planet. There's something there for everyone, whether you're looking to buy a classic Ferrari, a model of one, an ignition coil for a Fiat 126, or just about anything in between.

Retromobile takes place in the heart of the French capital, in the same venue as the Paris auto show, and its massive size attracts big-name vendors and exhibitors. It's one of the few events that draws major manufacturers. Renault traveled to the 2023 edition to celebrate 30 years of the original Twingo, the Italian side of Stellantis showcased what its Heritage Hub's restoration team is capable of, and the French side of the group displayed several classics from its collection, including a Citroën SM-based prototype built by Michelin to test tires.

Volkswagen brought a selection of vintage vans to promote the new ID. Buzz, and a special display was reserved for historic 24 Hours of Le Mans race cars. If it's the oddities that you're more interested in, you won't be disappointed: There was even a Porsche 356 with front skis, rear tracks, and a massive plow-like apparatus on its front end. It completed a grueling, 356-mile trip across part of Antarctica in 2021.

Check out the highlights from the show in our gallery, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments.