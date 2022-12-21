Havoc edition joins 2023 Ram TRX lineup in Baja Yellow

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX will be offered in yet another eye-popping finish: Baja Yellow. This comes courtesy of the new Havoc edition, which spruces up the supertruck with the aforementioned lemon-fresh exterior color and custom visuals inside and out, including Prowler Yellow interior accent stitching, unique embroidery and carbon fiber trim elements.

Nothing tickles a Stellantis product planner quite like a badass paint code with a little marketing support behind it. How can we tell? Well, let's take a look at last year's TRX Ignition edition, which was definitely not just this truck, but orange. Hey, we love colorful showrooms around here, so keep 'em coming. At $106,445 after destination, however, one of these may be a somewhat rare sight. Even assuming that Ram sells every single one it can build (which it almost certainly will), the brand noted in its announcement that total production will be limited.

On the bright (ba-dum-tiss) side, it's loaded. The Havoc's standard equipment is based on the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which is as chunky as the big Ram itself. Ringing the till at $10,295 alone, it includes just about every luxury amenity currently available on a pickup truck, including a HUD, heated leather everything, ventilated seats and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Before any other options, you're already staring down the barrel of a $96,080 price tag; in that context, the Havoc's sticker price isn't all that shocking.

Look for the new TRX Havoc edition to surface in the first quarter of '23 — like the first yellow blossom of springtime. Aww.

Related Video