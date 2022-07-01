2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition adds NSX colors to the palette

The 2023 Acura TLX Type S is getting a PMC Edition with some extra-pretty color options derived from the Acura NSX.

Per usual with Acura’s PMC Edition cars, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is hand-built at the same Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio as the NSX is. The regular TLX Type S is right down the road in Marysville, Ohio, so while it’s not a massive location change, the environment in which the PMC cars are built in is entirely different from Acura’s typical assembly lines.

As for the new colors, you’ll be able to choose between Long Beach Blue, Curva Red and 130R White — all of those shades were previously offered on the NSX. In addition to the main shade, all PMC Edition cars will get a Berlina Black (also an NSX shade) painted roof, antenna and door handles. The quad exhaust will also be finished in black chrome instead of the bright chrome that comes standard. You get the same Y-spoke 20-inch wheels as the regular Type S has, but these are finished in a copper paint, and they sure do stand out. Other exterior changes include a carbon fiber lip spoiler and rear diffuser alongside glossy black side sill garnish and model badging.

On the inside, Acura uses carbon fiber trim and adds illuminated side sills and unique Type S-badged floor mats. Each exterior color is paired with a single interior option. The Curve Red car gets an Ebony black interior with red stitching. All Long Beach Blue cars get an Orchid (cream) interior with blue stitching. And finally, the 130R White cars will get a red interior. All PMC Edition cars get a serialized plaque on the center console, as well.

Similar to other Acura PMC cars of the past, this one is put through the same quality control checks as the NSX, including a dyno check, rough road simulation and paint inspection. They’re also given special coverings for transport to the dealer and delivered via fully enclosed single-car carriers. Yes, you should expect the paint to be utterly perfect upon first inspection.

Pricing for the PMC Edition isn’t out yet, but expect it to be available when Acura releases pricing for the full lineup of 2023 TLX models.

