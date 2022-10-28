Biden burns more rubber on 'Jay Leno's Garage,' hits 118 mph

Love his politics or not, there’s no denying Joe Biden’s car guy credentials. His 1967 Corvette has long been a campaign prop, and he’s had the opportunity to drive it a few times on closely-guarded tracks for television appearances. The president had another shot behind the wheel of his Corvette during this week’s episode of "Jay Leno’s Garage," where he got some drag racing action and also got to lay down some rubber in an electrified pickup truck.

Biden raced Michael Powell, Secretary of State Colin Powell’s son. Behind the wheel of his storied 1967 Corvette. Surprisingly, given Secret Service oversight, the president reached 118 mph in the process of losing the contest – a number Biden later confirmed at a virtual campaign event for U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Biden had previously raced – and beat – Colin Powell on the show in 2016, so this was the younger Powell’s chance for revenge. The elder Powell passed away in October 2021 at age 84.

The old Corvette was a wedding gift from Biden’s father, who ran a Chevy dealership. The green convertible carries a 327 V8 making 350 horsepower and a four-speed manual gearbox. Unsurprisingly, it was no match for Powell’s car – a 2015 Corvette Stingray with a 6.2-liter, 455-hp V8.

In the same episode, Biden got behind the wheel of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E-based 1978 F-100 pickup. Biden praised the truck's power and instant torque as he did with the GMC Hummer EV and F-150 Lightning before it. He also got a chance to do a burnout, remarking that the truck was “quiet as hell.”