Editors' Picks June 2022 | Acura MDX and the revamped GMC Sierra

This month of Editors' Picks include a pair of excellent vehicles vying for a spot at the top of their respective classes. GM has long disappointed us with its latest generation of Silverado and Sierra pickups, but the 2022 update is a turning point. Plus, Acura rounds out its MDX lineup with a Type S model, and it's enough to earn an Editors' Pick. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in June that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior from driver Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior from passenger Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen Google Maps Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen audio Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate IP Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate HUD Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console open Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate shifter Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wireless charger Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate climate controls Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Super Cruise steering wheel Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wood trim detail Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate gloveboxes open Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim detail Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door stitching detail Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate front seats Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate seat detail Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat storage open Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate map pocket Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Bose speaker 2 Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Multipro down Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro with step Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro tailgate access Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro Kicker controls Image Credit: James Riswick

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate CarbonPro Bed Image Credit: James Riswick

