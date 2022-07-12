Editors' Picks June 2022 | Acura MDX and the revamped GMC Sierra

This month of Editors' Picks include a pair of excellent vehicles vying for a spot at the top of their respective classes. GM has long disappointed us with its latest generation of Silverado and Sierra pickups, but the 2022 update is a turning point. Plus, Acura rounds out its MDX lineup with a Type S model, and it's enough to earn an Editors' Pick.
In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in June that earned an Editors’ Pick.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Quick take: GM fixes the GMC Sierra's biggest flaw this year with a new interior. Plus, it gains the AT4X trim for more off-road prowess and keeps all that was good from before.
Score: 8.0
What it competes with: Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Pros: Top-notch luxury interior, stout capability, wide range of great powertrains
Cons: Ride is flinty/rough, looks that divide
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "It really depends on what trim level you spring for with the Sierra. Buy the Denali Ultimate, and the interior is just as good as the competition. If you're not going all out on luxury features, though, at least get the diesel. It's the smoothest operating diesel engine out there, and it's also efficient. This is one great truck when you set it up in the ideal configurations."
Senior Editor James Riswick — "The GMC Sierra Denali interior has gone from "They just didn't try" to "They tried harder than everyone else." The Denali Ultimate's design, detailing and materials are particularly impressive. If you want a luxury truck, this delivers."
In-depth analysis: 2022 GMC Sierra Review | GM's 'premium truck' is actually now premium
2022 Acura MDX
- 2022 Acura MDX Advance
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Quick take: The MDX is one of the best luxury bargains in the three-row class. It has great looks, a sumptuous and sporty interior and even offers a Type S performance variant.
Score: 7.5
What it competes with: Genesis GV80, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Cadillac XT6, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5
Pros: Fetching design, above average handling, affordable
Cons: Small third row, Type S is pricey
From the editors:
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The MDX is one of my favorite luxury SUVs. It's legitimately fun to drive, even in the base model form. However, it's the price that really seals the deal for me. You can fully spec one out with every luxury feature you might want, and it's going to come in considerably cheaper than a similarly configured German three-row SUV. Acura really killed it with this latest generation of MDX."
News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "There's no shortage of big luxury SUVs, particularly in the price bracket where the MDX competes. But its the MDX's sporty take on the segment that makes it stand out. It's particularly evident when paired with the 355-horsepower turbo V6 in the Type S. The Type S does lose its price advantage compared to German alternatives, but it's still worth a look."
In-depth analysis: 2022 Acura MDX Review | What's new, pricing, safety, pictures
