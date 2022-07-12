  2. Featured
Featured

Editors' Picks June 2022 | Acura MDX and the revamped GMC Sierra

GM's updated pickup is really worth your attention

Jul 12th 2022 at 9:30AM

This month of Editors' Picks include a pair of excellent vehicles vying for a spot at the top of their respective classes. GM has long disappointed us with its latest generation of Silverado and Sierra pickups, but the 2022 update is a turning point. Plus, Acura rounds out its MDX lineup with a Type S model, and it's enough to earn an Editors' Pick.

In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in June that earned an Editors’ Pick.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior from driver
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior from driver
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior from passenger
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior from passenger
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen Google Maps
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen Google Maps
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen audio
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen audio
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate IP
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate IP
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate HUD
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate HUD
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console open
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console open
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate shifter
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate shifter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wireless charger
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wireless charger
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate climate controls
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate climate controls
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Super Cruise steering wheel
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Super Cruise steering wheel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wood trim detail
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wood trim detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate gloveboxes open
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate gloveboxes open
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim detail
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door stitching detail
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door stitching detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate front seats
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate seat detail
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate seat detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat storage open
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat storage open
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate map pocket
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate map pocket
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Bose speaker 2
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Bose speaker 2
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Multipro down
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Multipro down
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro with step
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro with step
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro tailgate access
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro tailgate access
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro Kicker controls
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro Kicker controls
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate CarbonPro Bed
    • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate CarbonPro Bed
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate interior from driver
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Interior from passenger
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen Google Maps
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate touchscreen audio
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate IP
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate HUD
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate center console open
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate shifter
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wireless charger
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate climate controls
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Super Cruise steering wheel
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate wood trim detail
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate gloveboxes open
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim detail
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door stitching detail
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate door trim
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate front seats
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate seat detail
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate back seat storage open
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate map pocket
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Bose speaker 2
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Multipro down
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro with step
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro tailgate access
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate MultiPro Kicker controls
  • GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate CarbonPro Bed
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate
  • 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

Quick take: GM fixes the GMC Sierra's biggest flaw this year with a new interior. Plus, it gains the AT4X trim for more off-road prowess and keeps all that was good from before.

Score: 8.0

What it competes with: Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Pros: Top-notch luxury interior, stout capability, wide range of great powertrains

Cons: Ride is flinty/rough, looks that divide

From the editors:

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "It really depends on what trim level you spring for with the Sierra. Buy the Denali Ultimate, and the interior is just as good as the competition. If you're not going all out on luxury features, though, at least get the diesel. It's the smoothest operating diesel engine out there, and it's also efficient. This is one great truck when you set it up in the ideal configurations."

Senior Editor James Riswick — "The GMC Sierra Denali interior has gone from "They just didn't try" to "They tried harder than everyone else." The Denali Ultimate's design, detailing and materials are particularly impressive. If you want a luxury truck, this delivers."

In-depth analysis: 2022 GMC Sierra Review | GM's 'premium truck' is actually now premium

 

2022 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
    • Image Credit: Zac Palmer
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance
  • 2022 Acura MDX Advance

Quick take: The MDX is one of the best luxury bargains in the three-row class. It has great looks, a sumptuous and sporty interior and even offers a Type S performance variant.

Score: 7.5

What it competes with: Genesis GV80, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Cadillac XT6, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5

Pros: Fetching design, above average handling, affordable

Cons: Small third row, Type S is pricey

From the editors:

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The MDX is one of my favorite luxury SUVs. It's legitimately fun to drive, even in the base model form. However, it's the price that really seals the deal for me. You can fully spec one out with every luxury feature you might want, and it's going to come in considerably cheaper than a similarly configured German three-row SUV. Acura really killed it with this latest generation of MDX."

News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "There's no shortage of big luxury SUVs, particularly in the price bracket where the MDX competes. But its the MDX's sporty take on the segment that makes it stand out. It's particularly evident when paired with the 355-horsepower turbo V6 in the Type S. The Type S does lose its price advantage compared to German alternatives, but it's still worth a look."

In-depth analysis: 2022 Acura MDX Review | What's new, pricing, safety, pictures

 

Related video:

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X