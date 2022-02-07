2022 Infiniti QX60 Review | Redesigned and relevant for the first time

Previously an afterthought in its segment, the completely redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a large luxury SUV now worth considering. It's far more stylish on the outside, and it's combined with a more luxurious interior with great standard technology and convenience features. It drives much better thanks to a new transmission and sharper suspension tuning. It all adds up to a real competitor.

That doesn't mean it's a class-leader, but it's well matched to similarly priced options from Acura, Lincoln, Cadillac, Volvo, Jeep and Hyundai. In fact, with a base price of just over $47,000, it's cheaper than many of the luxury-branded alternatives, and very competitive with the high-end options of mainstream brands.

Its one real weakness is a lack of powertrain options. Many vehicles in this segment have at least a couple engines to choose from, including hybrid options. Infiniti offers only a single V6 option. But the affordable price point, spacious and well-appointed interior, and good driving dynamics nevertheless make it a luxury SUV you should check out.

What's new for 2022?

The Infiniti QX60 is completely redesigned for 2022. You can read more about the changes in our first drive review.

What are the QX60 interior and in-car technology like?

Some of the biggest improvements to the QX60 are inside. The dash has a low and wide lower plane that feels modern and airy. The air vents are hidden in one wide opening in this zone, and various surfaces feature stitched upholstery. Base models feature gloss black trim, with upper trims getting aluminum or natural finish wood trim. The top Autograph trim, which is pictured in this review, combines that lovely wood trim with unique-looking quilted leather on top of the dash.

All QX60s feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs basically the same infotainment suite that you find on Nissans, and that's a good thing. It features large, easy-to-find and easy-to-press icons. It all runs quickly and smoothly and is responsive to taps. We also appreciate that climate and audio controls have dedicated controls below the air vents. The volume and climate knobs are particularly appreciated, though the touch-sensitive buttons are less so. The base model QX60 also has analog gauges with a 7-inch information screen nestled between them. All other trims get a 12.3-inch instrument screen. Either option is clear and easy to read.

How big is the QX60?

The QX60 is a large three-row SUV comparable to the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, Cadillac XT6, Hyundai Palisade and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, among others. It's available with two seating configurations. The base configuration has seating for seven thanks to a second-row bench seat. The top-trim Autograph gets second-row captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six. In our time in the QX60, we found it to be very roomy in both the front and second rows, which feature comfortable and supportive cushioning. The second-row seats have a clever tilt function that makes third-row access easier than most, and they can tilt without requiring removal of a child's car seat that may be in place. The third row is tighter for adults than it is in the Palisade, Grand Cherokee and Aviator, though.

As for cargo space, the QX60 has 14.5 cubic feet of space behind the third row, which is on the small side for a three-row crossover. There is then 41.6 cubic feet behind the second and 75.4 cubic feet with both rows folded.

What are the QX60 fuel economy and performance specs?

The QX60 is only available with one engine and transmission: a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 good for 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque coupled to a nine-speed automatic. This replaces the previous model's CVT. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available, which affects both the number of drive wheels as well as fuel economy. The front-drive model is more frugal with 21 mpg in the city, 26 on the highway and 23 combined. All-wheel drive saps 1 mpg from all those numbers for 20 mpg city, 25 highway and 22 combined. Additionally, the new automatic transmission has improved maximum towing capacity to 6,000 pounds. That's 1,000 more than both the previous model and most competitors (at least).

What's the QX60 like to drive?

Whereas its predecessor was overly soft and lazy, the new QX60 is a highly competent luxury SUV. The V6, although nothing new, is still very smooth and quiet. It makes good power. The nine-speed automatic is also very smooth, and its fixed gear ratios and faster responses make it a monumental improvement over the old slushy CVT that was out of place in a luxury vehicle. The nine-speed has moments where it's sometimes jumpy, usually from a standstill, but on the whole, it's a well-tuned transmission.

The QX60 also rides very smoothly and steadily. Its slightly firmer suspension tuning compared to before keeps it from feeling wallowy and floaty. It also has benefits from handling with limited body roll and surprisingly good steering. It's not completely numb and it turns in confidently. Add in the stylish, well-built and incredibly quiet interior, and the QX60 is a lovely blend of comfort and responsiveness.

What other Infiniti QX60 reviews can I read?

Our first test of the long-awaited second-generation QX60, with more in-depth information about its design and engineering.

How much is the 2022 QX60 price and what features are available?

The Pure trim level is the entry point to the QX60 range, and it starts at $47,875 with standard front-wheel drive. On the outside, it comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and heated mirrors. Inside, it features a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, eight-way power heated front seats with adjustable lumbar, a heated leather steering wheel and three-zone automatic climate control. Technology features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, analog gauges with a 7-inch info screen, a nine-speaker sound system conventional cruise control, and proximity entry with push-button start.

Noteworthy features on higher trims or available as options include a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a camera-based rearview display, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering steering assist, power adjustable steering wheel, additional interior air filtration, higher-grade leather, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front seats with massage, wood trim, and 20-inch wheels. All-wheel drive is an option on all trims and generally adds $2,000 to the price, except on the Autograph trim, where it costs $2,900 due to the added inclusion of a tow package. Starting prices for all trims are listed below and include the $1,025 destination charge.

Pure: $47,875

Luxe: $53,925

Sensory: $57,375

Autograph: $62,375

What are the QX60 safety ratings and driver assistance features?

The Infiniti QX60 has been rated by IIHS based on its Nissan-branded sibling, the Pathfinder, however it hasn't been rated by NHTSA. It received the best possible "Good" score for all crash tests, while the automatic emergency braking system received the highest "Superior" rating. It been tested for headlight performance at the time of this writing, and as such is not yet eligible for an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.

Standard safety features include the aforementioned automatic braking system along with rear automatic emergency braking (a rare feature), blind-spot and lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic warning, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Higher trims add front parking sensors, driver inattention warning, lane-keeping assist, surround-view cameras and blind-spot intervention assist. The Sensory and Autograph trims get pre-crash seatbelt tensioners, and the Autograph has an exclusive center airbag between the front seats.

