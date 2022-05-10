Semi-trucks are the fuel line of our economic structure, transporting goods to and from retailers and manufacturers all around the world. Operators of these massive vehicles often come face-to-face with nature’s wrath, more specifically, high winds. Axicle Engineering developed an anti-rollover fifth wheel system designed to prevent semi-truck operators from fully rolling over due to these high winds. The Tractor Anti Rollover System (TARS) would keep the driver and truck on the road while it unlatches and detaches the trailer when met with an “unrecoverable rollover condition.” Axicle claims a 99.99% accuracy with the help of its algorithm and sensors. Currently, TARS is designed for class-8 trucks. Earlier this year, Axicle used a Boeing 777 to test out its TARS system by using the jet engines to knock down the semi-truck and its load. The system worked just as promised, keeping the truck upright while the trailer was tipped over. If you’re a semi-truck driver, what do you think of this technology? Let us know in the comments.

Click here to watch the Boeing 777 engine demonstration: https://youtu.be/XCpRjwpwAVc

