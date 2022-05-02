2023 BMW M2 goes sunbathing in Mexico before debut

BMW is unquestionably excited about the second-generation M2. In a year when the brand celebrates the 50th anniversary of its M division with a number of new vehicles, the new standard for the old enthusiast BMW has been marched out for camouflaged glamour shots all over the world. The latest photo set took place in front of the San Luis Potosi, Mexico plant where BMW has transferred the coupe's production. That three-year-old facility already builds the 3 Series for North America and the 2 Series coupe for global markets, the addition of this third model will grow the employee ranks by 800 workers and add a second shift. It appears someone took another model out for a day on Mexican back roads for showcase on the 'Gram, as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW M GmbH (@bmwm)

The model on display does without the M Performance high wing out back, and we expect there'd be quad pipes in their traditional locations. Camo normally masks the size of a vehicle and features, so we're not sure what to make of the fact that the coming M2 always looks substantially larger than the outgoing model. We know regulations play a part in that, as does all the new stuff happening under the skin. The Munich maker's S58 engine from the M3 and M4 goes under the hood, a 3.0-liter inline-six with about 450 horsepower and 412 pound-feet. If that were the final output figure, it would surpass the M2 CS by six horses and pound-feet.

We're still waiting to see what the new M3 CS and M4 CS bring, but BMW fans have already been beating drums to say the coming M2 will be the last pure BMW M car — assuming the M2 rumors of rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual come true. And perhaps the last one with a bite-sized kidney grille, too.

Production starts in San Luis Potosi toward the end of this year, running through July 2029 according to a BMW insider.

Related video: