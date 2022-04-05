GM, Honda expand electric car partnership

DETROIT — General Motors and Honda Motor Co on Tuesday said they will co-develop a series of electric vehicles based on a new global architecture, allowing production of millions of vehicles starting in 2027.

The announcement expands on plans for GM to begin building two electric SUVs for Honda starting in 2024 — the Honda Prologue and an Acura model.

The automakers said the new deal is for "affordable" EVs, including compact crossover vehicles, built using GM's Ultium battery technology. The compact crossover is the biggest selling auto sector in the world with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles, the companies said.

The companies declined to say how much they are investing as part of the new collaboration. GM executive vice president Ken Morris said on a conference call that the pricing will come in below the $30,000 price tag planned for the electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV

The companies said they will also discuss future battery technology collaboration for electric vehicles in a push to drive down costs.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement.

The deal is part of GM's push to achieve carbon neutrality in its global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles in the United States by 2035.

Honda has said it is aiming to reach carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050.

“Launching our first volume BEV in 2024 is the start of an exciting new direction for Honda,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. “We are working with our dealers to plan the transition from sales of primarily gasoline-powered vehicles to selling 100-percent electric vehicles by 2040.”

The Japanese carmaker owns a stake in GM's Cruise self-driving car subsidiary and the carmakers are co-developing the Cruise Origin autonomous EV. The companies also have a joint venture to develop and produce hydrogen fuel-cell systems at a plant in Brownstown, Michigan.

"Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in DetroitEditing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)

Related video: