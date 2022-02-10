2023 Ford Ranger Raptor jumps and drifts before its official unveiling

The global version of Ford's next-generation Ranger is out of the box, which means that the dune-hopping Raptor-badged variant isn't far behind. Official spy shots and videos published by the Blue Oval give us a better idea of what to expect from the model when it breaks cover.

Ford's photos are less revealing than the last batch of shots our spies sent us. We already know that the Raptor will stand out from the regular-production Ranger thanks to a specific grille with familiar-looking "FORD" lettering and bigger tires tucked under flared wheel arches, among other changes. Inside, red accents on the steering wheel and on the dashboard will help set the two pickup trucks apart.

What's perhaps more telling is the video (embedded above) that accompanied the release. Crank it up: that doesn't sound like a diesel engine, does it? Nothing is official yet, but it seems like the 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder that powered the last-generation Raptor will not return for a second dance in the desert. Unverified rumors claim that power will instead come from the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that powers the recently-unveiled Bronco Raptor. It could make over 400 horsepower, though even the Bronco's figures aren't out yet.