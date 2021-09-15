Aston Martin DBX spy photos show what may be a V12 model

The Aston Martin DBX has only been out for a little over a year, but it seems Aston has a variant in development. One of our spy photographers caught this prototype testing at the Nürburgring, and it has a notably different nose. It makes us think that it may have a new engine, specifically a big V12.

Most of the prototype looks just like any other DBX, but the front end has a number of changes. The main grille looks significantly larger and more open. It doesn't appear to be a finalized grille shape, since it's a bit crude, but it suggests that they needed more airflow for whatever engine is being used. We can also make out slightly more finished design changes at the front, such as the wide air inlet that wraps around the bottom of the main grille.

With the more aggressive front end that clearly allows more air into the engine bay, we suspect there's a big, hot engine powering this prototype. The biggest, hottest engine Aston has is its twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12, which can make at between 630 and 715 horsepower depending on specification. We also know that the V12 does fit in the DBX thanks to Aston's previous CEO.

So it seems pretty likely this is a V12 DBX, but when will we see it? It's a variation on an existing model, but it has some crude bodywork, so we're thinking it could be at least a year before we see the production model.

