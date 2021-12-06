2022 Mazda CX-5 priced at $27,125

Mazda's U.S. best-selling CX-5 crossover received a suite of updates for the 2022 model year. One of the biggest changes is Mazda adding its i-Active all-wheel drive as standard to the entire lineup. In 2021, it cost $1,400 to turn both axles. The automaker has also changed the trim steps. The old lineup went entry-level Sport followed by Touring, Touring Preferred SV Package, Carbon Edition, Carbon Edition Turbo, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Premium Package and Grand Touring Reserve. There are still eight variants, but their names are 2.5 S, 2.5 S Select, 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 S Premium, 2.5 S Premium Plus, 2.5 Turbo and 2.5 Turbo Signature.

There is more to this than new names. The naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder is the only engine available on the first six trims, with packages defining the five trim steps after the base S. Notice that the Carbon Edition can't be had with the turbocharged 2.5-liter anymore; it and the Grand Touring trims are replaced by Premium and Turbo trims. In 2021, only the Carbon Edition and Grand Touring Reserve could be had with the turbo mill. In 2022, only the top two Turbo trims get that engine. The NA version gets as much as 186 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. The turbo version produces 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on 87-octane regular gas, or 256 hp and 320-lb-ft on 93-octane.

The first three trims are less expensive than in 2021, but know that part of the price changes comes from Mazda raising the destination fee from $1,100 to $1,225 for next year. It's not really a one-for-one comparison anymore above the Carbon Edition trim, but prices for the 2022 CX-5 after destination and their changes from 2021 compared to the AWD versions are:

CX-5 2.5 S: $27,125 ($645 less)

CX-5 2.5 S Select: $29,125 ($385 less)

CX-5 2.5 S Preferred: $30,385 ($570 less)

CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition: $31,505 ($150)

CX-5 2.5 S Premium: $33,535 (new trim)

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus: $35,175 ($2,215 more than the Grand Touring)

CX-5 2.5 Turbo: $37,625 ($3,040 more than the non-turbo Grand Touring Premium)

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature: $39,875 ($3,490 more than the Grand Touring Reserve)

As for looks, the front fascia now features a wider lower intake that smooths out some of the design flourishes in the nose. The grille too has a textured pattern rather than the current mesh. It has a thicker chrome frame as well, flanked by headlights housing dual L-shaped LED elements. There's a new rear bumper and refreshed taillights out back, above larger dual exhaust finishers. Under the bodywork, stiffer suspension control structures up the crossover's rigidity, and the six-speed automatic has been tuned for more responsiveness. Inside, the seats have been reshaped to provide greater stability.

There will be three premium color choices, Snowflake White Pearl Mica for $395, Machine Gray Metallic and Soul Red Crystal Metallic for $595. Machine Gray has gone up by $100.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is expected to reach dealers this month.

