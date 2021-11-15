2022 Toyota Camry adds Nightshade trim to Hybrid range

Toyota tweaked the Camry formula for 2021 with small but numerous changes, after the splashy additions of the TRD trim and all-wheel drive in 2020. The 2021 model dropped the base L trim and added an XSE trim that combined the SE’s sportier appearance, suspension, and steering with some of the premium interior features from the XLE. Different trims got revised front fascias so they could be told apart, for those who keep track of Camry design. And Toyota added its latest Toyota’s Safety Sense driver-assist suite, with access to features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights and a rear-seat reminder.

The big news for 2022 is Toyota making the Nightshade package available to the Camry Hybrid; previously, it could only be had on non-Hybrid trims. Nightshade dresses the window trim, badging, door handles, mirror caps, and shark fin antenna in black, and sets the sedan on 18-inch black alloys. Prices for 2022 for the regular and Hybrid ranges, along with price differentials from the 2021 prices at launch after the $1,075 destination fee, are:

Camry FWD

LE: $26,370 ($250)

SE: $27,910 ($275)

SE Nightshade: $28,610 ($275)

XLE: $31,120 ($100)

XSE: $31,670 ($100)

TRD V6: $33,435 ($100)

XLE V6: $36,245 ($100)

XSE V6: $36,795 ($100)

Camry Hybrid

LE Hybrid: $28,445 ($110)

SE Hybrid: $29,990 ($130)

SE Nightshade: $30,690 (New for 2022)

XLE Hybrid: $33,345 ($100)

XSE Hybrid: $33,895 ($100)

Elsewhere in the range, the LE and XLE get their front fascias restyled to look different from the honeycomb-style grille with vent inserts on the SE and XSE. The Ice Edge exterior color that had been exclusive for the TRD V6 can now be bought for the LE, SE, and XSE trims, that color replacing Galactic Aqua which goes away. The new exclusive color for the TRD V6 is Calvary Blue with a black roof. All trims but the TRD V6 get dual-zone climate control standard, the TRD V6 sticking with tri-zone controls. The LE and SE trims get standard heated side mirrors.

Every Camry gets Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, an upgrade over the previous suite with features like intersection support, detecting a oncoming vehicle or pedestrian when making a left turn, and emergency steering assist to make controlled inputs when avoiding a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist. The adaptive cruise control system has also been enhanced, automatically accelerating when the driver activates the turn signal and turns the wheel to pass a slower vehicle.

Powertrain options don't change. There's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with around 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque depending on whether the trim comes with all-wheel drive and a single or dual exhaust, a 3.5-liter V6 with 301 hp and 267 lb-ft, and a hybrid powertrain based around the 2.5-liter with a total system output of 208 hp. The standard mills shift through an eight-speed automatic, the hybrids use a CVT that mimics a six-speed auto depending on trim.

