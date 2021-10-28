Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is peak sport with racing tech

Ducati is keeping its new-model extravaganza going by introducing the 2022 Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. Presented as the sportiest Multistrada ever built, it benefits from numerous chassis modifications, a powerful four-cylinder engine, and a head-turning specific livery.

It's named after the world-famous hill climb, but the Multistrada was developed to be equally at home on a mountain road or a race track. It gains 17-inch Marchesini wheels wrapped by sticky road tires and it features an Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system that automatically adjusts a number of parameters by analyzing the user's riding style. This technology is also found in the Panigale V4 S, which is a sport bike that's rooted in racing. Carbon fiber elements help the Pikes Peak lose nearly nine pounds compared to the Multistrada V4 S.

Ducati also gave the Pikes Peak a sportier riding position to optimize lean angles. It notably placed the foot pegs higher and further back than on the Multistrada V4 S, and it installed a handlebar that's lower, narrower, and curved. Clearly, the Pikes Peak treatment isn't merely an appearance package; a substantial amount of time, thought, and resources went into pushing the Multistrada in a sportier direction.

Power comes from Ducati's V4 Granturismo engine, which is a 1.2-liter 90-degree V4 rated at 170 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque. It weighs merely 147 pounds, and it exhales through an exhaust system with titanium and carbon parts made by Akrapovič. Brakes derived from the ones fitted to the Panigale V4 bring the big motorcycle to a stop, and riders get a cornering ABS system for extra peace of mind.

The list of electronic riding aids fitted to the Multistrada Pikes Peak sounds like it comes from the car world. It's equipped with adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitoring system, a 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster, and smartphone connectivity. And, like some carmakers, Ducati is leveraging tech to improve performance: the Pikes Peak gains a riding mode named Race that improves the throttle response, allows for quicker downshifts, and lets the rev limiter kick in gradually — another feature that has trickled down from the world of racing.

Ducati dealers across America will begin receiving the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in February 2022. Pricing starts at $28,995, so it's the most expensive Multistrada. For context, the base Multistrada 950 S starts at $17,595 and the most affordable V4 model is priced at $19,995.