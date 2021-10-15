Ducati's new Scrambler variants explore heritage and city life

Ducati continued its model offensive by revealing two new variants of the Scrambler, which is one of its most accessible motorcycles. One celebrates the air-cooled two-cylinder engine, while the other was designed for urban rides. Both will go on sale for the 2022 model year.

Painted in an eye-catching shade of yellow, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is an homage to the air-cooled two-cylinder engine that Ducati used for the first time in 1971. It's clearly based on the Scrambler, but it gains a handful of heritage-laced styling cues including the aforementioned yellow paint (which is called Giallo Ocra in Ducati-speak), throwback emblems designed by Giugiaro, and black spoked wheels. Round mirrors and brown leather upholstery on the seat add a finishing touch to the retro look that characterizes the Tribute Pro.

Ducati made no mechanical modifications. Power comes from a 1,079-cubic-centimeter air-cooled two-cylinder engine rated at 86 horsepower and 66 pound-feet of torque. It's a much more modern bike than its design suggests: users have three riding modes to choose from (each one tweaks various powertrain and chassis parameters, just like in a car) and traction control comes standard.