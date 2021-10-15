  2. Two Wheels
Two Wheels

Ducati's new Scrambler variants explore heritage and city life

They'll join the portfolio for 2022

Oct 15th 2021 at 9:00AM
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO

Ducati continued its model offensive by revealing two new variants of the Scrambler, which is one of its most accessible motorcycles. One celebrates the air-cooled two-cylinder engine, while the other was designed for urban rides. Both will go on sale for the 2022 model year.

Painted in an eye-catching shade of yellow, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is an homage to the air-cooled two-cylinder engine that Ducati used for the first time in 1971. It's clearly based on the Scrambler, but it gains a handful of heritage-laced styling cues including the aforementioned yellow paint (which is called Giallo Ocra in Ducati-speak), throwback emblems designed by Giugiaro, and black spoked wheels. Round mirrors and brown leather upholstery on the seat add a finishing touch to the retro look that characterizes the Tribute Pro.

Ducati made no mechanical modifications. Power comes from a 1,079-cubic-centimeter air-cooled two-cylinder engine rated at 86 horsepower and 66 pound-feet of torque. It's a much more modern bike than its design suggests: users have three riding modes to choose from (each one tweaks various powertrain and chassis parameters, just like in a car) and traction control comes standard.

  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard
  • 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

Shown above, the second new addition to the Scrambler line-up is named Urban Motard. Better suited to cities than to the open road, it features a model-specific Star White Silk and Ducati GP '19 Red livery that we're told was inspired by street art and metropolitan graffiti, 17-inch spoke wheels, and a high front mud guard. It also offers LED exterior lighting to better see and be seen.

Power is provided by an 803-cubic-centimeter air-cooled twin, which produces 73 horsepower and 48 pound-feet of torque. It's marketed as a motorcycle that's highly maneuverable in dense city traffic, relatively easy to ride, yet agile when riders leave town for a day in the twisties.

Both new additions to the Scrambler family will reach showrooms in March 2022. Pricing for the 1100 Tribute Pro starts at $13,995, while the Urban Motard carries a base price of $11,695. Looking ahead, Ducati plans to unveil a new model every two weeks until December 9, 2021. The new Scrambler variants are the second in this offensive; the was an improved version of the Multistrada due out in December 2021.

Related Video

Featured Gallery2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X