2022 Chrysler 300 gains a little, loses a little

Like an old player who will do anything to keep playing the game, the Chrysler 300 returns in 2022 to limp through another round in the sales arena. No one will be surprised to find out Chrysler doesn't have much in mind for the sedan that still stands out for being unlike segment competitors. The Touring, Touring L, and S trims carry over, and they all stick with Uconnect 4C on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, not the upgraded Uconnect 5 infotainment introduced this year that even the fleet-only 2022 Voyager gets. They are also fitted with the new air filtration system going into every Chrysler product, which removes 95% of particulates from the air. Otherwise, the entry-level model goes untouched.

The Touring L gets the $995 Sport Appearance Package as standard equipment next year, which gussies the four-door up with a performance front fascia in body color with Black Noise badges, black pockets in the headlights, LED fog lamps, black LED taillights, black chrome moldings and 20-inch Black Noise wheels instead of the standard 18-inchers in polished aluminum.

Next year's 300S makes the Popular Equipment Group standard equipment, an option that costs $3,495 on the 2021 model. This includes navigation, a dual-pane sunroof, and nine-speaker Alpine audio with a 506-watt amplifier, surround sound and a sub in the trunk.

The $1,995 Comfort Group hold steady on the options list next year, its 15 features increased with the addition of a new alarm system.

Chrysler's trimmed other options that were available on the current model year before the order books closed this month. Amethyst and Canyon Sunset exterior colors are gone, so too is the Driver Convenience Group and its universal garage door opener. Mopar Insiders says the only interior choices next year will be Black, and Black with Linen, which would mean the retirement of Black Smoke and Radar Red.

Production for the 2021 models will continue until December at the latest. The 2022 sedans are expected on dealer lots early next year.

