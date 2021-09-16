The slow and steady strip tease of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class continues with even more of the vinyl wrappings removed. In these spy photos, we get a clear look at the sporty AMG version's front and rear fascias.

The front is still based closely on well-established Mercedes-AMG styling, but pushes it all a bit farther than other models. The headlights are tilted to create a fierce scowl, and they have flowing shapes that blend into the panel gaps between the front bumper and the fenders. The lower grilles have the same sort of dog-bone shape as other AMG models, but they're devoid of any slats, and the panels within have a fair bit of depth. It gives it a more modern and crisp look.

Around at the back, the AMG SL still looks like a scaled-down version of the AMG GT roadster. It does, however, have more slender taillights and a more taut, round rear. The rectangular tailpipes are also pretty typical of modern AMG cars. It also appears that there is a real diffuser area between the exhaust tips.

This appears to be the top-rung AMG SL, which will likely get a version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 shared with many other Mercedes-AMG cars and SUVs, and it will probably make more than 500 horsepower. It features a chassis unique from the larger GT, and will also likely be available with a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six on more base models, but still with around 400 horsepower. All-wheel-drive will also be available. We've seen the interior as well, which blends cues from the original 300SL and the new S-Class. We expect it will be revealed no later than early next year, possibly even by the end of 2021.

