2022 Mercedes-AMG SL prototype sheds camo in new spy photos

Spies have captured a 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class prototype in the wild with only a few pieces of its disguise remaining. This is not the first time we've seen the new SL-Class in the wild, but it's certainly the best look we've gotten yet. With the camouflage removed from its flanks, we can see the smooth, almost Honda S2000-like side treatment that tapers in the rear a la the Mercedes-AMG GT.

We've also seen some grainy photos of the interior show the Mercedes-AMG SL is getting the same, gigantic screen as the new S-Class. The few revealing shots give us a glimpse of the unmistakable vertical screen sitting in the center stack, tilted back in the same angle as the new S-Class, which has us convinced that it’s the 12.8-inch touchscreen running Mercedes’ next-gen MBUX software. You can check it out in our deep dive on the new S-Class’ infotainment tech.

The new SL-Class should be revealed in the coming year as a 2022 model, with this sportier model likely to follow soon after. We're expecting the base model to feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six making at least 400 horsepower, with an optional twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making more than 500.

