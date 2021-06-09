Spy Shots

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL prototype sheds camo in new spy photos

This is the most we've seen of the convertible replacement and BMW Z4 competitor

Jun 9th 2021 at 12:37PM
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • Mercedes-AMG SL-12
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
  • 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde

Spies have captured a 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class prototype in the wild with only a few pieces of its disguise remaining. This is not the first time we've seen the new SL-Class in the wild, but it's certainly the best look we've gotten yet. With the camouflage removed from its flanks, we can see the smooth, almost Honda S2000-like side treatment that tapers in the rear a la the Mercedes-AMG GT.

We've also seen some grainy photos of the interior show the Mercedes-AMG SL is getting the same, gigantic screen as the new S-Class. The few revealing shots give us a glimpse of the unmistakable vertical screen sitting in the center stack, tilted back in the same angle as the new S-Class, which has us convinced that it’s the 12.8-inch touchscreen running Mercedes’ next-gen MBUX software. You can check it out in our deep dive on the new S-Class’ infotainment tech

The new SL-Class should be revealed in the coming year as a 2022 model, with this sportier model likely to follow soon after. We're expecting the base model to feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six making at least 400 horsepower, with an optional twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making more than 500. 

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2022 Mercedes-AMG SL spy photos
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Information

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X