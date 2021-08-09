2022 Volkswagen Arteon gets a big power boost and adds the DSG

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is getting a sizable and powerful update just one year after it went through a mid-cycle refresh. “Powerful” is the operative word, too, because the Arteon is packing more ponies than it ever has in the U.S.
We know that you’re thinking R, but no, the Arteon R is not coming to America. Instead, VW is boosting power up to near-R level, coming in at 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from VW’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. That’s just 15 horsepower and 15 pounds of twist less than the R model, so expect acceleration to edge closer to the R’s approximate 5-second sprint to 60 mph. It’s not quite the R, but it’s going to be pretty close when it comes to straight line speed.
In other performance news, VW swapped out the eight-speed torque converter automatic for the seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic. Moving to VW’s excellent dual-clutch automatic transmission should instantly make the car more fun and lively to drive. Plus, with power nearing that of the new Golf R, the car should prove a much more attractive option for enthusiasts.
With more power comes a higher price. The new baseline is the SE R-Line, and it starts at $41,190, including the $1,195 destination charge. That’s a $3,000 price increase over last year’s SE base model. VW adds more standard equipment in addition to the performance upgrades, as you now get front/rear parking sensors, wireless phone charging and new 18-inch wheels. Do note that this $41,190 comes with front-wheel drive. If you want all-wheel drive, you have to jump up to the SEL R-Line (in which all-wheel drive is standard), and the price bumps up to $45,810. There is one higher trim, the SEL Premium R-Line, but VW doesn’t list a price for this top-of-the-line model yet. Expect it to be just a touch more expensive than the SEL R-Line below it.
Timing for the 2022 Arteon wasn’t initially made available, but we suspect the new, more powerful model will be rolling into dealers soon.
