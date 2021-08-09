2022 Volkswagen Arteon gets a big power boost and adds the DSG

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is getting a sizable and powerful update just one year after it went through a mid-cycle refresh. “Powerful” is the operative word, too, because the Arteon is packing more ponies than it ever has in the U.S.

We know that you’re thinking R, but no, the Arteon R is not coming to America. Instead, VW is boosting power up to near-R level, coming in at 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from VW’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. That’s just 15 horsepower and 15 pounds of twist less than the R model, so expect acceleration to edge closer to the R’s approximate 5-second sprint to 60 mph. It’s not quite the R, but it’s going to be pretty close when it comes to straight line speed.

In other performance news, VW swapped out the eight-speed torque converter automatic for the seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic. Moving to VW’s excellent dual-clutch automatic transmission should instantly make the car more fun and lively to drive. Plus, with power nearing that of the new Golf R, the car should prove a much more attractive option for enthusiasts.