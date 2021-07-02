Germany will have 1 million electric cars on the road in July

BERLIN — Germany will in July have 1 million electric cars on the road, hitting its target six months late, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the Tagesspiegel daily on Friday, saying subsidy programs had boosted demand.

"We will reach our target of 1 million electric cars by 2020, which everyone thought was unattainable, this July, just six months late," the minister was quoted as saying.

"More bonuses have been taken up in the first half of 2021 than in the whole of last year," he added, saying they amounted to 1.25 billion euros. Stimulus money has boosted Ttotal federal incentives to 9,000 euros ($10,660) for electric and a 6,750-euro ($8,000) bonus for plug-in hybrids costing below 40,000 euros ($47,383). There are also vehicle tax exemptions, local incentives, free parking, bus lane use and subsidized chargers. The increased federal subsidies will now be extended beyond 2021, but lowered in two steps until 2025, the sources said.

Altmaier also said that Germany may exceed its longer-term goal of having 7 million to 10 million electric vehicles on its streets.