Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ awards

The 2021 Audi Q5 has received the highest, Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The award also applies to the Q5's new coupe-like counterpart, the Q5 Sportback.

The Q5 achieved Good ratings in the Institute's battery of crash tests, which include small-overlap front on the driver's side, small-overlap front on the passenger's side, moderate-overlap, roof-crush, and head-restraints.

Both Q5 models come standard with Audi Pre Sense City collision-prevention system and also offer an upgraded Audi Pre Sense Front system. Both earned Superior ratings in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.

Whereas the 2020 Q5 missed qualifying for an IIHS top rating due to its headlight performance, the 2021 model's two different types of headlights both performed well enough to make the grade. Those on the base Premium and the Premium Plus trim earn Acceptable ratings, while the Prestige models' headlights merited a Good score.

The Q5 has been treated to a comprehensive update for 2021, and you can read our first-drive review here. The Q5 Sportback is a new addition to the lineup.

