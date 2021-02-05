Glickenhaus shows the hydrogen-powered Boot-based truck it wants to race in Baja

Jim Glickenhaus challenged Elon Musk to a zero-emissions off-road showdown in 2020. Tesla has yet to accept the duel, but Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is moving forward with its plans to race a hydrogen-powered truck.

Although we knew that the Glickenhaus entry would be an evolution of the Boot, we didn't expect it to morph into a pickup. Revealed in a rendering, the SCG 010 Zero has a taller front end and a longer wheelbase than the buggy it's based on, though both are linked by a common DNA. It's a different story under the body, however.

Preliminary specifications posted on Instagram detail a hydrogen-powered drivetrain that provides about 1,000 miles of driving range. It gives the 010 Zero a 12,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), which falls neatly between Ford's F-150 and Super Duty models, and a refueling time of approximately five minutes. For context, the standard Boot is powered by a V8 engine plucked from the Chevrolet Corvette parts bin.

Horsepower, torque and top speed haven't been released yet, but the five-minute refueling time may be more important than any of those numbers if Glickenhaus hopes to beat Tesla in the Baja 1000. It predicted that not having to stop and wait for a battery to charge would give its team a significant time advantage over its rivals. In comparison, the top-of-the-line Cybertruck will offer a 500-plus-mile driving range, so it would need to stop and charge at least once during the race. Of course, neither truck is in production, so these numbers are theoretical.

Glickenhaus made a name for itself by beating bigger rivals on the track, and it's now increasingly turning its attention to hydrogen drivetrains. Earlier in 2021, it released a separate sketch of a concept car-like model named 009 that offers about 3,000 miles of range thanks to a drivetrain powered by liquid hydrogen. We don't know if the 010 runs on liquid hydrogen, too, or if it uses compressed hydrogen gas, like the Hyundai Nexo.

If everything goes according to plan, the SCG 010 will participate in the 2023 edition of the Baja 1000. Time will tell if Tesla's Cybertruck will appear on the starting grid, too, or if the company will turn down the invitation.

