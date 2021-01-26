Kia K900 and Cadenza are dead for 2021

The sedan market isn't what it used to be, which is as much news at this point as knowing the sky is blue (or gray as is the case in Michigan right now). The latest evidence of this is the death of the Kia K900 flagship sedan and Cadenza full-size sedan. It was first reported by Car and Driver and confirmed to us by a Kia representative. According to them, the blame goes to the market's continued preference for crossovers and SUVs rather than sedans:

"An important part of our growth as a brand is our ability to understand market conditions and recognize our customers’ needs. To that end, as the auto industry shifts its focus from full-size sedans to SUVs, Kia is poised to succeed with a robust range of utility offerings which includes Telluride, Sorento, Sportage, and Seltos. As we realign our model lineup to meet consumer demands, the K900 and Cadenza will be discontinued for the 2021 model year."