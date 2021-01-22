VinFast debuts VF32 and VF33 electric crossovers, and both are U.S.-bound

VinFast said it was going to introduce an electric vehicle for the U.S. in the past, and today looks like its shining day. The Vietnamese company dropped not one, but two electric crossovers today that it says will be eligible for sales in America. They’re dubbed the VF32 and VF33. Both are meant to be available for pre-ordering in November this year and delivery in June 2022, according to VinFast’s current plans.

We’ll start with the VF33, since it’s the biggest and most attractive of the pair. Its footprint is nearly identical to that of a Chevrolet Traverse, so it’s big, but not Chevy Tahoe big. Overall, it’s an attractively styled vehicle. The rear three-quarter angle brings the Lincoln Aviator to mind, but it’s not a blatant ripoff or copy of any one vehicle.

Specifics are hard to come by, but VinFast did give a brief powertrain overview. It’ll be powered by two electric motors (one in front and one in back), each outputting 201 horsepower for a combined 402 horses. VinFast doesn’t say what test it’s using to measure range, but it claims up to 342 miles on a full charge from a 106-kilowatt-hour battery pack. We’ll have to wait for proper EPA testing to make any comparisons to other EVs.

VinFast says it will have a huge 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. Most of the roof is one big slate of glass. A suite of lidar sensors and cameras will enable advanced driver assistance technologies — VinFast claims Level 4 autonomy will be possible, but we suspect that won’t be happening any time soon. And lastly, VinFast makes it very clear that both this and the VF32 meet NHTSA’s safety standards for U.S. sale.

The aforementioned VF32 is a smaller (and much less attractive crossover). It’s exactly the same length as a Tesla Model Y, but the body’s shape is more traditional. There’s nothing particularly offensive about the design, but it’s very milquetoast. Both single- and dual-motor versions will be available. The motors appear to be the same as what’s in the VF33, so upwards of 402 horses will be on tap. VinFast says it’ll be equipped with a 90-kWh battery pack, but it makes no claims for range. Similar to the VF33, it’s going to get the 15.4-inch infotainment system and an array of driver assistance sensors.

We’ll be watching out to see if VinFast can stick to the timetable it laid out. If the company is able to live up to expectations, you’ll be able to see a VinFast on U.S. roads as soon next year.

