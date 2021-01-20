Ram captured the top spot on the horsepower podium when it released the Hellcat-powered 1500 TRX in 2020. The truck's 702-horsepower output places it comfortably ahead of the Ford F-150 Raptor, at least for now, but American tuner Hennessey saw plenty of room for improvement. It added over 300 horses to the TRX's cavalry.

Hennessey is a master in V8-ology, so it was only a matter of time before it injected more power into the TRX. It announced two models named Mammoth 900 and Mammoth 1000, respectively, and each number vaguely corresponds to the V8's new output. The 900's 6.2-liter produces 912 horsepower and 873 pound-feet of torque, increases of 210 and 223, respectively, compared to the standard TRX. Hennessey achieved these figures by upgrading the supercharger pulleys and making relatively basic changes to the intake and exhaust systems.

Stepping up to the 1000 unlocks 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque, numbers that give the 6,300-plus-pound truck the uncanny ability to reach 60 mph from a stop in 3.2 seconds. It flies through the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds at 120 mph. Building a pickup with supercar-like acceleration required installing a bigger, 2.65-liter supercharger, adding high-flow fuel injectors, and recalibrating the ECU. Intake and exhaust modifications are on the menu, too. Surprisingly, it doesn't sound like Hennessey made significant internal changes to the engine or to the transmission, which suggests the standard components can handle a massive amount of power.

Context is useful here. Released in 2013, the fifth and final generation of the Dodge-turned-SRT-turned-Dodge again Viper took 3.3 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph, and it logged an 11.5-second quarter-mile time.

Previewed in a computer-generated sketch, the Mammoth 1000 (shown above) also receives 20-inch wheels wrapped by 35-inch off-road tires, a 2.5-inch suspension lift, custom bumpers on both ends, extra LEDs up front, electronic fold-out steps, plus an array of model-specific emblems. Inside, Hennessey added a numbered plaque.

200 units of the Mammoth 1000 will be available for the 2021 model year, and pricing starts at $135,350 including the cost of the donor truck (which carries a base price of $71,790) and a warranty valid for two years or 24,000 miles. Put another way, you get 30.6% more power than stock for about 40% more money.

If the Mammoth isn't wild enough, Hennessey also plans to offer a six-wheeled version of the TRX powered by the mighty Mopar Hellephant crate engine. It's tuned to developed 1,200 horsepower in this application, meaning each wheel receives 200 horsepower. Pricing is pegged at $500,000, and production is limited to three examples.