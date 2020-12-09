Official

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz eSprinter cargo van will be more robust, is coming to U.S.

Three battery options depending on what you're hauling

Dec 9th 2020 at 3:46PM
Luxury sedans and SUVs aren't the only vehicles from Mercedes getting more electric powertrains. The next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will get another eSprinter variant, and this time it will have a new modular electric platform to offer more capability and variation.

The current eSprinter is only offered in Europe, and is fairly limited in specification. It comes with a 114-horsepower electric motor powering the front wheels, one wheelbase and bodystyle, and a choice of either a 35- or 47-kWh battery pack.

The new generation will feature a modular platform with some similarity to the current model in the sense that the batteries will be located under the floor. But things change from there. The new eSprinter will be available with three battery options to allow for various load capacities, ranges, costs and lengths. The high-voltage equipment such as chargers, inverters and such will be placed in the front of the vehicle, and the drive motor will be at the back powering the rear wheels. Mercedes hasn't given any specifics on the motor output, battery capacities or charging capabilites, though.

In addition to the substantially improved variety and capability of the new eSprinter, it will no longer be restricted to Europe. It will be available in both the U.S. and Canada when it launches. Exactly when the new Sprinter launches is an open question, though, since Mercedes hasn't given an estimated date. It will face some stiff competition in the form of the 2022 Ford E-Transit, which boasts a potent 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The E-Transit also can go 126 miles on a charge, supports DC fast charging and has a variety of size configurations.

