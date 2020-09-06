British chemical giant Ineos developed the Grenadier, its first car, as a no-nonsense off-roader that picks up where classic 4x4s left off. It proved its point by displaying a prototype next to some of the models that inspired it.

Autoblog frantically searched for the Grenadier on this year's edition of the Tour de France but we found no trace of it. That's because it posed for a quick photo with the Ineos cycling team in Nice and quickly made its way back to its native England to participate in the posh Concours d'Elegance held at the Hampton Court Palace in London. It's a little bit out of its element in this atmosphere, a long-wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover or a second-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class would undoubtedly feel more at home parked in front of a mansion, but Ineos saw the event as a golden opportunity to show how the Grenadier measures up to the classics.

Seeing the Grenadier parked next to a 1988 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a 1980 Toyota FJ40, a 1944 Willys Jeep, and the first production Land Rover (a Series I) puts its dimensions and proportions into context. It dwarfs the Series I and the Willys, and it's comfortably bigger than the FJ40. It looks reasonably close in size to the first G, and the two off-roaders share a handful of styling cues, including round headlights and nearly flat fenders.