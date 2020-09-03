Mazda's blowing a soft breeze of change over the 2021 Mazda6. We already knew the Japanese automaker has included the sporty sedan in its batch of Carbon Editions, along with the 2021 Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-9. The trio feature an exclusive Polymetal Gray exterior hue with blacked-out trim and a black metallic finish for the wheels. while the interior shouts in red leather with black accents. We now know the Carbon Edition is based on the fourth-highest trim, the Grand Touring Reserve, adding just $275 to the price of that trim in standard guise. Pricing for the entire 2021 range and differences to 2020 after the $945 destination charge are:

Mazda6 Sport $25,270 ($225)

Mazda6 Touring $27,870 ($225)

Mazda6 Grand Touring $30,970 ($225)

Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve $33,470 ($225)

Mazda6 Carbon Edition $33,745

Mazda6 Signature $36,695 ($350)

Two of the three premium paint choices go up in price as well. Snowflake White Pearl Mica will cost $395 instead of $200, Machine Gray Metallic goes from $300 to $495. Soul Red Crystal Metallic holds steady at $595.

At the entry-level, the Sport adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its list of standard equipment, meaning the infotainment feature is now standard across the lineup. Everything holds steady until the Mazda6 Grand Touring, which adds a "Turbo" badge at the back for distinction, and wireless Apple CarPlay inside. Mazda didn't say so, but we're guessing wireless Apple CarPlay will be available on trims above the Grand Touring as well. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter turbocharged Skyactiv-G four-cylinder gains 10 pound-feet of torque when filled with 93 octane, producing the same 250 horsepower but an improved 320 lb-ft. On 87 octane, the engine makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft.

The 2021 Mazda6 misses out on the new infotainment system shared with the Mazda3, CX-30, and CX-5, and the diesel and all-wheel drive options still haven't decided to come out of their hiding places. The sedan is expected on dealer lots later this month or early next.

