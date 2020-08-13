Automakers have rolled out a parade of blacked-out special editions lately, from Nightshade Toyotas to Midnight Edition Chevrolets to Black Edition Ram pickups. Mazda is taking a different — but not too different — path with its just-announced Carbon Edition models. These special versions of the 2021 Mazda6, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda CX-9 feature an exclusive Polymetal Gray exterior hue with blacked-out trim and a black metallic finish for the wheels (hey, you knew it had to be somewhere). Inside, the gray exterior is contrasted with a red leather interior — which actually sounds kinda cool. There are more black accents in the cabin, continuing the theme.

Mazda has not yet released details of the 2021 lineups for these three models, so we don't exactly know where the Carbon Edition stands within the trim hierarchy. Mazda did say that all Carbon Editions will have Bose premium audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. Nor do we have pricing, which should be announced with the rest of the 2021-model-year info for these vehicles.

If Polymetal Gray just isn't dark enough for these admittedly dark times, rest assured that all three of these Mazdas also are available in Jet Black Mica, for those who can't resist the urge to paint it black.

