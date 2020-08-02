Jeep's Wrangler and Gladiator rarely remain stock; most get lifted almost as soon as they leave the lot. Mopar released a two-inch lift kit for EcoDiesel-powered models in a bid to earn a slice of this lucrative market.

Like all Mopar parts, the lift kit is factory-engineered and put through the same quality tests as the stock suspension. It consists of aluminum-bodied, 2.5-inch Fox monotube shock absorbers, springs tuned specifically for the EcoDiesel engine's weight, front and rear stabilizer links, bump stops, longer front control arms, and heavy-duty bushings. All told, these parts add ground clearance and increase suspension articulation by 18%.

Installing the aforementioned parts requires no welding, drilling, or cutting; they bolt right on. And, while Mopar also offers lift kits for gasoline-powered Jeeps, it explained it developed this kit specifically for the EcoDiesel-powered models, which weigh approximately 300 pounds more than variants that run on unleaded.

On sale now, the Wrangler lift kit carries part number 77072399AE and costs $1,495. The Gladiator kit wears part number 77072469AC, and it's also priced at $1,495, but it won't be available until later in the summer of 2020. Off-roaders who plan on installing 33-inch or bigger tires can order the $125 Mopar Vehicle Protection Custom Calibration option, which reconfigures the speedometer and odometer calibrations for accurate gauge readings.

Both lift kits are covered by Mopar's standard warranty, which is valid for two years after the installation date regardless of the mileage driven, or until Jeep's three-year, 36,000-mile new-car warranty expires.

