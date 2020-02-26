Subaru will address one of the Crosstrek's biggest shortcomings by making a 2.5-liter flat-four engine available in time for the 2021 model year. It will power the range-topping Limited trim and a new Sport-badged model.

You asked, and the Japanese company is listening. Tom Doll, the CEO of Subaru's American division, told industry trade journal Automotive News that many customers have complained about the 152-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that has powered the current-generation Crosstrek since its launch. Put bluntly: It's slow.

"One of the things that our customers were telling us about the Crosstrek was it was maybe a little underpowered with the 2.0-liter engine. Well, the 2.5-liter engine will solve that problem," he announced at a dealer meeting.

While he stopped short of divulging technical details, Subaru has a pair of 2.5-liter flat-fours to choose from in its parts bin. The first is a turbocharged unit rated at 310 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque when it's thumping under the WRX STI's hood. Don't get your hopes up — that's not what's going in the Crosstrek, sadly. Nothing is official, but it's reasonable to assume Doll was referring to the naturally-aspirated four available in the Forester, the Outback, and the Legacy. It delivers 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque in all three applications.

Subaru will usher the 2.5-liter into the Crosstrek range by expanding it with a new trim level called Sport. The range-topping Limited will also be offered with the bigger engine. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet, and neither has availability, but the peppier Crosstrek will likely arrive later in 2020 as a 2021 model.

The Crosstrek is a jacked-up Impreza with a more rugged design, so it stands to reason the 2.5-liter fits in both models. There's no word yet on whether the equally underpowered Impreza will receive it.

