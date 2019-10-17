Subaru gave us a brand-new Crosstrek for the 2018 model year, and we liked it. Last year was the year of the plug-in hybrid Crosstrek, and in general, we liked that one too. Those players in the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek lineup remain the same as last year, but Subaru released some notable changes today.

The base price goes up collectively by $285 due to a $250 increase in MSRP and $35 increase in the destination charge. That leaves the base Crosstrek with the six-speed manual at $23,155 this year. If you want the automatic it’ll cost you $1,350 more, running the total to $24,505. However, the price increase comes with more equipment added as standard.

Automatic transmission models gain the most. If you opt for the CVT, Subaru tacks on its EyeSight driver assistance tech, automatic climate control, auto stop/start, the SI-Drive powertrain management system and door locks that automatically engage when put into drive. If you get the manual, though, everything but the automatic door locks go away. Lame. If you want a more luxurious experience with the three-pedal car, you have to opt for the slightly more expensive Premium trim starting at $24,205. We think it’s worth the extra coin, though.

Pricing for the Crosstrek Hybrid only goes up by $185, leaving that car’s base price at $36,155 for 2020. Nothing new is coming to that model for the new year. However, there is one new feature coming to every trim of Crosstrek we haven’t mentioned yet. A rear seat reminder will be standard on all 2020 models, a safety feature Subaru has been adding to some of its other models for the new year. Availability for the 2020 Crosstrek is somewhat vague, as Subaru says they’ll arrive in dealers “later this year.” We’ll suggest you watch out for them come late November or December if you’re in the market for a new Crosstrek.