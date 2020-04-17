Game developer Aspyr Media, the Star Wars franchise and Sony recently announced that a remastered version of "Star Wars Episode I: Racer" is set to release on the Playstation 4 and the Nintendo Switch in May. In the rabbit hole of Star Wars memorabilia we encountered during our research about the game, we came upon a special-edition Lego kit of Anakin Skywalker's podracer. It's not brand spankin' new, but it's cool and is currently for sale for only $29.99.

In 2019, Lego announced a celebration of its 20-year partnership with Star Wars with five special-edition kits. As seen in this nifty timeline graphic, the two kicked things off back in 1999 at the International Toy Fair in New York City. That year, Lego released 13 Star Wars kits, a Lego Mindstorm droid developer kit, the first specially designed minifigurine head with Jar Jar Binks, and the first new male hair piece in 20 years with Qui-gon Jinn. Two decades later, Lego has released hundreds of Star Wars toys, including several of the franchise's most unique vehicles.

Although the Millennium Falcon, X-Wings, Y-Wings, and TIE fighters are memorable in their own ways, the podracers hold special places in driving enthusiast's hearts due to the racing element seen in "The Phantom Menace."

Like the video game, this kit is a remake. The original, which was more basic and had less pieces, was release in 1999 with the model number 7131. Shockingly, there is a single example of the original toy on Amazon selling for $77.92 plus $7.54.

This kit is intended for people at least seven years old and is comprised of 279 pieces. It includes three minifigurines: Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and Luke Skywalker in an X-wing pilot suit. Weapons include Luke's blue lightsaber and a blaster for Padmé. When assembled, the toy measure 3 inches high, 13 inches long, and 4 inches wide. For a special touch, the podracer also features 20th anniversary logos.

The Anakin Skywalker podracer can be purchased for $29.99 directly from Lego or for $23.99 from Target.

