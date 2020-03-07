2020 Jeep Gladiator order guide leaks, new Mojave priced $45,370

JeepGladiatorForum found an order guide for the entire 2020 Gladiator lineup, which includes pricing for the new Mojave model. The first Jeep to wear the Desert Rated badge will cost $43,875 plus a $1,495 destination charge, for a total MSRP of $45,370. As Mopar Insiders lays out in detail, compared to the Gladiator Rubicon, the Mojave earns its cred with a reinforced frame, a wheelbase that's a half-inch longer and track that's a half-inch wider, Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs front and rear, Fox front hydraulic jounce bumpers, springs that lift the front end an inch, a larger rear track bar, and better approach and departure angles. The Mojave's 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio enables locking the rear diff up to 50 miles per hour and in four-wheel drive high, instead of the Rubicon's 30-mph and 4L limit thanks to the latter's 4.0:1 low-range case. The hood with "Mojave" written on its sides is the biggest cosmetic giveaway.

The Mojave comes with the 3.6-liter V6 putting out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. To keep the front end light and give the Mojave the best chance of fulfilling its brief, we've read that Jeep won't offer the coming 3.0-liter turbodiesel as an option, nor even the heavier, winch-ready steel bumper when the model goes on sale in the second quarter.

Although no MSRP's changed for 2020, option pricing has come in for small revisions. That steel bumper, for instance, goes from $795 to $845. Premium paints rise by the same $50, from $195 to $245, and the premium color Punk'n Metallic disappears. The 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system increases from $1,695 to $1,845, the Premium LED Lighting Group seeing an identical jump, going from $1,045 to $1,195. There are big savings to be had though, the mid-level Gladiator Sport S and Overland trims getting what was recently called a Truck of the Year package, renamed to the Popular Equipment Package with revised pricing since announcement. On the Sport S the PEP mixes features like the hard top, convenience group, and tow package among others for $1,595, a savings of around $1,500 over a la carte ordering. On the Overland, the group combines the 8.4-inch UConnect, hard top, leather seats, and tow package for $2,895, a savings of around $2,000.

