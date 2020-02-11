After being mum on the subject last year during the rollout of the refreshed Q7, Audi has gone public with the entry-level 2020 Q7 45. It brings the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine as last year with the same 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The eight-speed automatic carries over, but official 0-60 time has come down a skosh, from 7.1 seconds to 6.9 seconds. In base Premium trim, the facelifted Q7 45 costs $54,800. After a $995 destination charge, the total comes to $55,795, a $1,250 increase over 2019. The Premium Plus trim runs $58,195, a $300 rise compared to 2019. As before, the 45 model doesn't get a Prestige trim.

Flashy kit from the pricier siblings comes standard here, too, such as Audi's latest LED headlights and restyled LED taillights outside, and the new dual-screen MMI Navigation with touch inside, utilizing a10.1-inch infotainment screen above and an 8.6-inch screen handling climate control below. Driver assistance tech includes new 360-degree top view camera imagery, and adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, Audi side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and vehicle exit warning. Standard wheels are 19-inch five-arm star designs, with the optional rollers a 20-inch five-spoke turbine design, both on all-season tires. The optional towing package enables a 4,400-pound load hung off the back, 3,300 pounds less than the rating for the three-liter turbocharged V6.

We'll wait to find out if the Q7 45 options sheet includes potential extras available on the higher-priced sibling, such as the electromechanical roll stabilization from the previous SQ7, and four-wheel steering. Audi's U.S. site lists the Q7 55 model now, so the Q7 45 should join shortly.

Related Video: