The refreshed 2020 Audi Q7 was revealed earlier this year, but only now do we have details on the version for the United States. It's a bit more powerful, has updated styling inside and out, and it costs a bit more than the previous model.

On the outside, the design changes are modest, with revised grilles, headlights and taillights. Inside, the Q7 gets the modern Audi dashboard with a standard 12.3-inch instrument display, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, and 8.6-inch climate control touchscreen. A full-color heads-up display is available as an option.

Under the skin is an updated turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It adds six more horsepower and 44 more pound-feet of torque over the old model for totals of 335 horses and 369 pound-feet. It's paired to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. According to Audi, this powertrain will take the Q7 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. At the moment, this V6, automatic all-wheel-drive is the only powertrain configuration, with the old crossover's four-cylinder option not available immediately. An Audi representative noted that the four-cylinder is popular, but gave no time frame for when it might return to the Q7. The plug-in hybrid model announced for Europe will not come to America. Other mechanical details include the Q7's 7,700-pound towing capacity with the optional towing package and an optional four-wheel-steering system.

The redesigned Q7 will start at $61,795 for the base Premium trim. That's a significant jump over the $54,545 2019 Q7, but the old model's price was that low because it came with the four-cylinder engine. Comparing the prices of just the V6 models, the new Q7 is only $850 more than the outgoing one. The mid-level Premium Plus starts at $64,795, an increase of $1,350 over the old V6 equivalent. The top Prestige has seen a bigger increase of $3,350 over the equivalent 2019 model to a total of $72,195. Audi hasn't yet said when the new Q7 will go on sale, but we expect it sometime in the first half of 2020.

