We've seen a number of attempts to channel retro truck design on modern pickups, from dealer specials to even some factory efforts. But what Arkansas-based Flat Out Autos has done to a 2018 Chevy Tahoe is on another level. The custom shop grafted on parts from late-'60s Chevy trucks and SUVs to create a sort of modern K5 Blazer.

Facebook page Johngardnertv revealed the finished truck in a video on Facebook, and the attention to detail is seriously impressive. The shop didn't just bolt on a new (old) front clip. The hood has been blended into the Tahoe's factory cowl and A-pillars. The lower height of the front fenders is continued in a tumblehome along the sides. The crease in the body from the classic Chevy trucks has been extended from the front fender down the doors, and the Tahoe's squared off rear wheel arches have been made round with the same type of flaring as those on the front.

At the back, the factory taillights have been replaced with the slender '60s Chevy units, and old rectangular corner lights are the on rear fenders. The hatch has had a tailgate-style facade added with vintage Chevrolet block lettering. Large versions of old Chevy truck wheels, chrome door handles, a two-tone paint job, and some retro black-and-white houndstooth upholstery bring it all together.

The craftsmanship is unquestionable on this truck, as is its potential to grab attention. But we're a little split in the office as to whether these two eras of truck work together on a stylistic level. Some of us think it's a massive improvement over a normal Tahoe, while others feel the heavy shape of the Tahoe and the more svelte lines of early Chevy trucks are too different. Either way, it's an impressive build that deserves the attention it gets.