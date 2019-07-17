Old trucks are cool. Those two-tone paint jobs, the graphics – some people miss them so they want the same look on a brand-new vehicle. Jeep brought back the Gladiator name, Ford is bringing back Bronco, and this retro build is actually being done by a dealer.

We’ve seen a wild vehicle from Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio before, but that was a Mustang. This build is based-off the F-150, and they formally named it the 2019 Retro BFP F-150. The whole idea here is to sell a truck that reminds folks of the styling from the 1970s and 1980s. We’re rather impressed with the package as a whole, as you get a bunch of extra equipment to go along with the new styling.

Beechmont says it starts with a Satin Pearl white wrap over whatever paint color you choose from the factory. This wrap is the major key to the entire look. A 3.5-inch Ready lift kit helps fit big 35-inch BF Goodrich K02 off-road tires. Those new tires are wrapping 17-inch Mickey Thompson wheels, too. Additionally, the dealer adds a Roush cat-back exhaust with the 5.0-liter V8.

Another great appearance aspect to the truck is the bed rack with KC lights attached. Beechmont recommends you order your F-150 with the XLT or Lariat Chrome Package to get the best retro effect. If you want something even more than what’s offered in the standard package, the dealer will also let you choose between a Roush supercharger or a Whipple supercharger to liven up that V8. The Drive reported that the package without the supercharger is $9,995 on top of the price of the truck. As for the truck’s warranty? We’ve asked the dealer and are awaiting a response.