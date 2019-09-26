Nissan's Middle East caretakers had the honor of introducing the refreshed 2020 Patrol SUV. Last updated in 2017 after a new generation bowed in 2013, the nameplate has earned accolades and legend status during its 68 years on sale in other markets. In the United States, we know the Patrol as the current-generation Armada (and Infiniti QX80), so the changes you see here could preview what's ahead when the Armada gets its next refresh, expected for the 2021 model year.

The Patrol puts on a more stylized front end, losing the herd of truck-like angles and curves for neatly integrated horizontals and parallels. The V-Motion grille tweaked for SUV duty takes front and center, flanked by a pair of width-emphasizing headlights. The lights are split through the middle and lined by C-shaped DRLs, somewhat like the units shown on the 2020 Nissan Titan. The front bumper narrows to make way for large intakes at the sides, above much more premium fog light enclosures.

In back, a similar air of future-tech is conveyed through straighter lines, new taillights that adopt the C-shaped DRLs, and a chromed plinth that connects the lamps. Those taillights house sequential turn signals, a first for that technology on a Nissan. The bumper's been squared off, too, and highlighted by a chunky center shield plate that curls up from under the body.

Inside, designers eliminated many of the center console buttons by inserting a second display screen. Similar to what you'd find in many Infinitis, the map and secondary information can be shown on the upper unit, which is redundantly controlled by touch and a center console knob. The lower screen is touch-only, of a more responsive variety than the one up top, and handles audio controls and other inputs. The digital display in the instrument panel grows a skosh, too.

Trim choices include a diamond-stitched quilted leather, a hand-stitched steering wheel, and climate-controlled seats. Reworked HVAC ducting improves cabin cooling (good news for those in the Middle East), and Nissan took undisclosed measures to reduce NVH. For improved occupant safety, the 2020 Patrol adds forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

2020 Nissan Patrol engines remain unchanged. The base 4.0-liter V6 puts out 275 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.6-liter V8 ups that to 400 hp and 413 lb-ft. Both work through a seven-speed automatic. Prices haven't been announced yet, but the Patrol is expected in Middle Eastern dealerships before year's end.