Honda just keeps fiddling with the Type R’s price, and the 2019 model year comes with another small increase. The new total amounts to $37,230, which includes a $930 destination charge. This comes thanks to a $600 increase in MSRP and a $10 increase in the destination fee. It isn’t much in the short run, but Honda just keeps notching it up slowly.

When the car first went on sale, it cost $34,775. At that price, it felt almost too good to be true. Though we saw constant dealer “market adjustments” and inflated prices as a result of the pent-up demand for the Type R. Honda could’ve priced the Type R higher than it did in 2017, and perhaps it's figuring that out. Earlier this year, the price was jacked up by $1,000, and now Honda is at it again.

We’ll point out that Honda did make some considerable changes for 2019 to warrant a price increase. The infotainment system is slightly improved and updated. Honda added a volume knob to the dash, and the steering wheel buttons have also been changed up to make them easier to operate. Larger cup holders are also on tap.

Does that warrant a $610 price jump to you? Perhaps, and the Type R is still half a bargain for what you get compared to the other extra hot hatches out there. The Golf R is still substantially more expensive at $41,290, but a base WRX STI comes in barely over the Type R now at $37,480. With the Focus RS having been discontinued after finishing its 2018 model year run, these few are the ones remaining in this hotly contested segment. Even without all-wheel drive, the Type R stands tall, and we’d still consider it a great buy. Maybe you’d consider a Veloster N if you’re looking to spend a little less on a hot hatch, but the now slightly more expensive Type R remains a solid proposition for how superb it is to drive.