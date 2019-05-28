Drive, drift, jump, repeat! The 'Top Gear' Series 27 trailer is here

"Top Gear" turns 27 this year, but don't expect the show to get any more mature as it enters its late 20s. It's still set to feature all the wild antics, races, crashes, and general chaos it's known for. This time, however, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff join Chris Harris to form the show's new-look trio of hosts.
In March 2019, fans got a first look at life after Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid. The new trailer is essentially an expanded version of that video, including more of the Daimler hearse. There are plenty of new car appearances, too.
The Matra immediately caught our eyes, as did the leaping rock crawler. There's also a Lotus 97T F1 car, a Ferrari Pista, a McLaren LT, a classic Mini, a Porsche Boxster, an AMG wagon, a Ford Escort GL, a Land Rover Discovery, and a Dallara Stradale with a massive wing.
Series 27 of "Top Gear" returns this summer to BBC Two, complete with three Stigs, a big red button, river rafting, and Sabine Schmitz. Stay tuned for an official launch date.
