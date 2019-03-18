New 'Top Gear' hosts Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff eat dirt in first-look clip

The hosts for the next season of "Top Gear" might be different, but based on a new teaser clip, it appears the general formula for the show will remain the same. Find a weird, random vehicle, do something outrageous with it, nearly injure everybody on screen, then laugh at the one person who's actually mad. In this case, the trio gets into some mischief in an old hearse.
Although Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid are not returning to the show after the current season, Chris Harris is staying. He will be joined by newcomers Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff. The first look of the three together is short, but the video description gives a little background on the situation.
Apparently, Paddy has decided the best second-hand family ride is a hearse, thanks to its copious space, low-key driving background, and its minuscule price point. So they bought a 1995 Daimler hearse for roughly $1,700, named it the "Undertaker," tinkered with it a bit, then took it to a Welsh rally course. Proving the merits of a family vehicle doesn't seem like it would require rally driving, but it's Top Gear, so anything goes.
Filming for season 27 is already underway, and BBC Two says we can expect the first shiny new episodes this summer. Stay tuned.
Although Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid are not returning to the show after the current season, Chris Harris is staying. He will be joined by newcomers Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff. The first look of the three together is short, but the video description gives a little background on the situation.
Apparently, Paddy has decided the best second-hand family ride is a hearse, thanks to its copious space, low-key driving background, and its minuscule price point. So they bought a 1995 Daimler hearse for roughly $1,700, named it the "Undertaker," tinkered with it a bit, then took it to a Welsh rally course. Proving the merits of a family vehicle doesn't seem like it would require rally driving, but it's Top Gear, so anything goes.
Filming for season 27 is already underway, and BBC Two says we can expect the first shiny new episodes this summer. Stay tuned.