Porsche Taycan teaser photos give us a good look at Porsche's first production EV

A new batch of teaser photos has dropped for the electric Porsch Taycan set to be revealed this September. We're also reminded of its curious tagline, "Soul, electrified." Curious, since there is literally a car called the Soul that's electrified. Be that as it may, the Porsche will likely have much more soul than any Kia EV on the road.
A fancy, striped appearance serves to keep this Taycan camouflaged. The front end and other details look far cleaner than spy shots have previously revealed, though. It might be our best look at the headlight design, completely uncovered. Porsche doesn't seem to be differentiating this fixture a whole lot from its current designs with the quad-LED DRLs. We're sure the rear end is going to have the same full-width taillight design popping up on all Porsches now, but it looks like we're not meant to see it yet. Only small slits of red LEDs show themselves. The styling itself in the back has sharp, scalloped edges, and it's looking pretty slick to our eyes.
Silver vents on the side remain, but perhaps those are just to throw us off and make it look more like the Panamera. There's no heat escaping from an internal combustion engine, so one can assume they're there for visual or aerodynamic purposes. It's safe to assume the wheel design is more finalized with these teasers being from Porsche itself. There's nothing special about them, but the design is about a million times better than Tesla's econo wheels that are nearly full coverings.
We learned today that the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be coming soon after the normal Taycan. A release date by the end of 2020 was claimed by CEO Oliver Blume. Porsche also claims half its sales will be of hybrid or fully electric cars by 2025.
