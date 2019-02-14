2020 Kia Soul EV earns 243-mile EPA range rating

Kia is diving head first into the world of electric cars, and now we know how far its new Soul EV can go on a full charge: 243 miles, according to its EPA rating. This officially makes it the longest-range EV in Kia's lineup, because the Niro EV is rated for 239 miles. The Hyundai Kona bests them all with a 258-mile range, though.
We got to see the Soul EV at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year for the first time, but could only guess at the range then. It was expected to see huge gains compared to the first electric Soul, which is rated at 111 miles in its last year of duty here in 2019. Range similar to the Niro and Kona is no surprise, as it borrows the powertrain out of those cars.
A 64 kWh battery pack provides juice for an electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. DC fast charging is standard and you can adjust the brake regeneration power via paddles behind the steering wheel. Anyone looking at an EV from Kia or Hyundai is going to have to make a choice when it comes to bodystyle, because they won't lose or gain much on the powertrain and efficiency side of things.
A 243-mile range is more than sufficient to compete in the electric vehicle world right now, especially if you can get that range on the quirky but lovable Soul. The Bolt EV is sitting at 238 miles of range, and the new Nissan Leaf E+ can go 226 miles before fully depleting its battery.
You'll be able to choose between the normal Soul EV or the Soul EV Designer Collection at launch. The Designer trim gets a two-tone paint scheme along with other additions like a leatherette interior, 10-speaker audio system and wireless charging. Pricing isn't available yet, but will be announced closer to the on-sale date. Kia says to expect it in the first half of this year.
